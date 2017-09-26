Aerohive: Mehr SD-LAN-Visibilität durch sFlow

(press1) - München, Donnerstag, 26. September 2017 – Der Visionär und Pionier des Cloud-Networking, Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), setzt wieder einmal Maßstäbe: Als erster Anbieter überhaupt unterstützt er für sein gesamtes AP-Portfolio den Industriestandard sFlow und ermöglicht damit eine professionelle Traffic-Analyse in Rechnernetzen. Mit dem jüngsten Coup baut Aerohive sein Spektrum an Monitoring- und Reporting-Services weiter aus und gestaltet den Netzwerkbetrieb mit Aerohive HiveManager® NMS und externen SIEM-Tools (Security Information and Event Management) wie Splunk und SolarWinds noch einfacher.

Die neue sFlow-Funktionalität ermöglicht mittelgroßen/großen Unternehmen und Managed-Service-Anbietern (MSPs) die skalierbare Überwachung und Visualisierung des laufenden Datenverkehrs innerhalb ihrer WLAN-Infrastruktur. Die AP-Überwachung mittels sFlow gibt ihnen detaillierte Echtzeiteinsichten in die Datenübertragung am Netzwerkrand und schafft damit eine essentielle Voraussetzung für Troubleshooting, Traffic-Erfassung und Sicherheit. Durch die Integration von sFlow in die softwaredefinierte Aerohive-Plattform können die Unternehmen ihr Infrastrukturfundament nutzen, um unmittelbare Einblicke in ihre Rechnernetze zu erhalten – ohne die Komplexität und die Zusatzkosten für Probes oder Premium-Überwachungslösungen.

Die von Aerohive bereitgestellte Visibilität ermöglicht die kontinuierliche Überwachung des Datenverkehrs in IPv4- und IPv6-Netzwerken, so dass sich Engpässe oder verdächtige Aktivitäten sofort feststellen lassen. Durch die Unterstützung von Industriestandards und Netzwerkprotokollen wie sFlow, SNMP, SSH und Syslog sowie offenen APIs ist Aerohive mit der großen Mehrheit der SIEM-Tools kompatibel und empfiehlt sich als effektive Lösung, mit der auch komplexe Sicherheitsgefahren identifiziert und gesetzliche Reporting-Pflichten eingehalten werden können. Mit einem umfassenden Arsenal an Überwachungswerkzeugen können Netzwerkadministratoren schnell und einfach Probleme und Engpässe beheben, Traffic-Profile erstellen und Sicherheitsprotokolle analysieren.



Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) enables our customers to simply and confidently connect to the information, applications, and insights they need to thrive. Our simple, scalable, and secure platform delivers mobility without limitations. For our customers worldwide, every access point is a starting point. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog http://boundless.aerohive.com/, or become a fan on our Facebook page.



