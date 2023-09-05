Nano4imaging Announces Signed Letter of Intent with Siemens Healthineers to Enter Collaboration Relationship Aiming at MRI-Guided Endovascular Procedures

(press1) - 5th September 2023



- Collaboration to develop integrated AI driven software solutions

- Shared goal is to support interventional MRI and related procedures



Nano4Imaging GmbH a leader in real time interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Siemens Healthineers that provides Nano4Imaging the ability to develop and subsequently deploy the Company's new TRACKR software as a guiding system on the Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems.

The LOI aims to provide Nano4Imaging the ability to connect its AI based endovascular guiding software TRACKR to Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM systems. This connection is made possible by a CE-labeled software interface from Siemens Healthineers called "Access-i", which is available for Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM systems such as MAGNETOM Sola and Vida. In addition, the interface would also allow using the TRACKR software for guidance of catheters from other vendors equipped with Nano4Imaging MagnaFy markers on Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM systems, including their recently introduced 0.55T scanner MAGNETOM Free.Max.

The LOI further aims to provide the opportunity for current iCMR sites using Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM systems to extend their interventional MRI toolkit with Nano4Imaging prototype TRACKR software beginning in 2024. Their input will be used to customize the TRACKR prototype software to exact clinical needs and performance.

Rudolf Schulze Vohren, CEO Nano4Imaging, summarizes as follows: 'This collaboration with Siemens Healthineers will advance the application of our TRACKR platform for the development of new endovascular treatment modalities, especially in partnership with many device OEMs. For the benefit of many patients and hospital professionals.'

Robert Krieg, VP MR Advanced Solutions & Therapy, Siemens Healthineers, stated: "Siemens Healthineers is excited to engage in this development partnership with Nano4Imaging, since it has the potential to complement our software and hardware offerings in MR guided interventions for our clinical partners".

Commenting on the collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, Rudolf Schulze Vohren continued: "The TRACKR software is a result of the close partnership we have with Siemens Healthineers, and we are very pleased with how our partnership continues to grow and mature."



Nano4Imaging (N4I) is an innovative German SME focused on enabling the success of MRI-based interventional radiology. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, with a subsidiary in Dublin, Ohio. Nano4Imaging has developed the first CE- and FDA-approved guide wire (EmeryGlide) for safe and conspicuous catheterization in MRI. The company has also developed 2 breakthrough technologies: MagnaFy markers for MR visibility and AI-powered software that enables safe and accurate real-time navigation of devices in MRI. We combine our innovations into the award-winning TRACKR platform that enables visibility and real-time navigation in MRI for any type of interventional device (guide wires, catheters, balloons). Based on TRACKR, we are collaborating with European and U.S. hospitals as well as leading global medical device companies to develop new therapies in areas such as oncology and vascular disease.



For more information, visit www.nano4imaging.com.

Nano4Imaging GmbH, Merowingerplatz 1, Dusseldorf



Contact for journalists:

Nano4Imaging GmbH

Paul Borm

E-mail: pbo@nano4imaging.com