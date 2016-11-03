World Congress "The Frontiers of Data and Signal Analysis DSA 2017" July 2017, New York , USA

It is us a pleasure to invite you to contribute to the next world congress "The Frontiers of Data and Signal Analysis DSA 2017" (http://www.worldcongressdsa.com) which will be held in New York in July 8 - 20, 2017. DSA is one of the leading congress in the field of machine learning, data mining, and mass data analysis. The congress will present and discuss new ground breaking research results in the field.



The congress is comprised of three top leading conferences in Data Mining, Machine Learning and Mass Data Analysis of Signals and Images. The three conferences are The International Conference on Mass Data Analysis of Signals and Images MDA 2017 (http://www.mda-signals.de), The Industrial Conference on Data Mining ICDM 2017, and the International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining MLDM 2017.



Each conference provides an excellent forum for researchers and practitioners from all over the world to present their hot new research results and to learn from other researchers work. While ICDM is more focusing on applications of data mining and machine learning to different fields on a high scientific standar, MLDM is a more theoretic-oriented conference on basic topics of machine learning and data mining. Mass data analysis of signals and images has become more important since electronic sensors have become more popular in different industrial applications, system biology, food production, biometry, and forensic applications. New methods are necessary to develop which can deal with changing environmental conditions, variations in the object appearance of open-world tasks, and massive data volumes.



Do not miss this most important event in the field of machine learning, data mining, and mass data analysis. The deadline for paper submission is January 15th 2017 for ICDM and MLDM and February 15th 2017 for MDA.



Four important tutorials on hot topics will be given in connection with DSA 2017: ** Data Mining Tutorial, **Case-Based Reasoning Tutorial, **Tutorial Standardization in Immunofluorescence, and the **Tutorial Intelligent Image Interpretation and Computer Vision in Medicine, Biotechnology, Chemistry & Food Industry. Participate in one or more of the tutorials and get a quick introduction to the topics or refresh your knowledge on the subjects with new scientific results.



Workshops are also running in connection with the world congress. We will inform you later on this year about the workshops.



An industrial exhibition and a job fair will be running in connection with this congress.



We are looking forward to your submission and your participation.



