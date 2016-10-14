New Website Becomes Expert Platform For Optical Coatings

Optics Balzers, the market leader in the field of optical coatings, has given its web presence a complete make-over to show its focus on innovation and information. The new website has been created as an expert platform ideally suited to fulfilling the complex and individual requirements of Optics Balzers' customers. On the homepage, visitors are offered different options for getting started so that they can find the latest specialist knowledge on coating technology as quickly as possible.



Improved User-Friendliness And Accessibility For Mobile Devices



The goal of the make-over was to give the website a modern design and a user-friendly interface, with a special focus on revising all of the approximately 200 pages of content in order to better adapt them to the needs of the target audience. "Product and company information have to be easily accessible on various devices" Dirk von Frajer, CMO of Optics Balzers, says. "Now it only takes a few clicks to find useful information on coating solutions and technical details about products." Specific service sections are placed in close proximity to the products and offer detailed in-depth information as well as direct access to the extensive database of technical product data sheets. This makes Optics Balzers' web presence an impressive expert platform. It is available in English and German, and it also looks good on a smartphone screen.



Offering Solutions



Great emphasis has been placed not only on the information content itself, but also on enabling customers to quickly find the solution they are looking for. The search function, which was also available on the previous website, offers the possibility of searching the products, coatings or markets sections. This feature has been complemented by a whole new section dedicated to the applications of Optics Balzers' products. In case you don't find the product or field of application that you are interested in, you can easily contact the appropriate employee with just on click.



Stay In Touch With Us



Optics Balzers is constantly working on improving and updating the website in order to provide visitors with high-quality expert knowledge. There are constantly new developments in coating technology. Visit the website regularly or subscribe to the digital newsletter in order to stay up to date. Why not subscribe right now?



Optics Balzers hopes you enjoy the new website and come up with innovative ideas for the application of the right optical coating.



For 70 years, Optics Balzers has been the favorite partner for innovative optical coatings and solutions. Together with its affiliates in Jena and, from fall 2016, in Malaysia, Optics Balzers is one of the global leaders in the supply of optical coatings and components. The Liechtenstein-based high-tech company focuses on selected markets such as sensors & imaging, biophotonics, space & defense, lighting & projection, and industrial applications. The range of products and services comprises optical coatings, glass processing, patterning, bonding and sealing, and the manufacture of complete optical subassemblies - a combination that is unique in the world. In total, Optics Balzers has about 220 employees.



Further information: http://www.opticsbalzers.com



Optics Balzers AG

Neugruet 35

FL-9496 Balzers



Dirk von Frajer, CMO

mailto:media@opticsbalzers.com

+423 388 92 11

